'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris

Lingerie is so-called rock-n-roll fashion in Paris, the city that invented sexy underwear. A recent musical extravaganza "Lingerie Rocks" has paid tribute to the know-how and innovation that help women to feel attractive in their own skin.

Top models appeared on the catwalk in attractively revealing outfits, captivating the audience with sensual and rather immodest lingerie.

The public's attention was riveted to the long-legged beauties in the chic underwear of French brands such as Antigel, Antinea, Aubade, Chantelle, Empreinte, Eprise, Epure, Implicite, Lise Charmel, Lou, Louisa Bracq, Maison Lejaby, Passionata et Simone Perele, as well as three young designers: Badines, Jolies Memes, and Henriette H.