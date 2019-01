Sputnik's weekly photo gallery gives you a glimpse into what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

Have you seen protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration of Greek schoolteachers? Are you interested in a large, circular ice floe that sits in the Presumpscot River? Would you like to see Austrian troops shovel snow on a rooftop after a heavy snowfall?

Check out this gallery compiled for you by Sputnik.