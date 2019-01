A demolition is the controlled elimination of a building or structure by disassembly and collapse. It is considered an exceptional measure, and is associated with city planning and other circumstances. The demolition of buildings has a clearly-defined strategic focus.

The demolition and dismantling of construction sites seems simple at first glance. In fact, it is a rather complex feat of engineering; problems arise on a case-by-case basis and depend on the specifics of the object which needs dismantled.

