This year, The Elvis Express and Blue Suede Express trains were been packed with impersonators of the king of rock-and-roll, Elvis Presley, who set on a journey on Thursday morning to the annual Parkes Elvis festival, 365km away from Sydney.

The party dedicated to the legendary American singer and showman brought together over 26,000 fans. The spectacular and action-packed event will last for five days.

Commenting on the extravagant festival, Parkes Mayor Ken Keith said he is hopeful that with each year the event will only expand and attract more visitors.