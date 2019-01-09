Register
20:06 GMT +309 January 2019
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe

    • A Snow Sculpture Made by Artists at XIX Siberia's Festival
    • A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    • Yeti Snow Sculpture in Minnesota
    • Olympic Rings Made Out of Snow in South Korea
    • A Woman Takes a selfie in the Mouth of a Lion Snow Sculpture in Germany
    • The Snow Sculptures Competition at the International Winter Festival Hyperborea in Karelia
    • The International Championship Dedicated to Snow Sculpture in Colorado
    • The Contestants of the Finals at Miss Snow Universe Posing in Front of Snow Sculptures
    • Snow Sculture of Donald Trump in Sapporo
    • International Ice and Snow Festival in China's Harbin
    • Snow Sculpture at the Contest Dedicated to Steven Spielberg's Characters in Austria
    • Snow Sculpture in China's Harbin
    © Sputnik / Aleksander Kryazhev
    A Snow Sculpture Made by Artists at XIX Siberia's Festival in Novosibirsk

    During the winter season, countless countries around the world host festivals displaying magnificent, creative statues crafted from ice and snow.

    In Asia, one of the most spectacular such events is the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, which attracts a whopping amount of visitors to China's Heilongjiang Province, where the display takes place. 

    However, Russia, the United States, South Korea and European countries are keeping up with China, as they also stun attendees with their annual events showing sculptures of unimaginable beauty designed by talented artists who are given a platform to create and make their craziest ideas a reality. 

    sculptures, art, US, China, Europe, Russia
