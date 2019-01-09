Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe

During the winter season, countless countries around the world host festivals displaying magnificent, creative statues crafted from ice and snow.

In Asia, one of the most spectacular such events is the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, which attracts a whopping amount of visitors to China's Heilongjiang Province, where the display takes place.

However, Russia, the United States, South Korea and European countries are keeping up with China, as they also stun attendees with their annual events showing sculptures of unimaginable beauty designed by talented artists who are given a platform to create and make their craziest ideas a reality.