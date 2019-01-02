Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders

Quite often, the otherwise mundane sights and landscape features take on a different hue when winter descends upon the land. Take a peek at this gallery, compiled for your viewing pleasure by Sputnik, and see for yourself what kind of majestic sights were captured by intrepid photographers during this season.
Ever wondered how an ordinary park could be transformed into a massive display of Christmas festivity? Have you ever seen a bridge that looks like it is about to be engulfed by a foggy “avalanche”? If not, feel free to take a look at this gallery and satisfy your curiosity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)