The era of silent movies did not last long, but it definitely had a great influence on the development of the film industry as a whole with that epoch's films portraying the entire spectre of feelings using only gestures and emotions.

International Cinema Day is celebrated on 28 December, reminding us of the history of the "moving pictures" that first appeared over a century ago.

The first films were silent and only documentary but later more art (feature) films flooded the market. The movies remained silent, but later musical scores accompanies the films. Silent cinema flourished in the 1920s.