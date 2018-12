A mass wedding ceremony was held to help hundreds of India's fatherless brides marry their fiances; it was sponsored by businessmen and diamond tycoon Mahesh Savani.

During the extravagant ceremony, over 260 women, including Muslims and Christians, were wed to their fiances.

In India, tradition requires fathers of the bride to cover all costs of the wedding, which are extremely expensive. Therefore, if a girl's father dies prematurely, or if her dad is poor, she will struggle to enter wedlock.