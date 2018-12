The American magazine Forbes has published a ranking of the highest paid models in the world, listing their earnings for the year, the fashionistas as a group raked in about $109.5 million in 2018.

In compiling the rating, Forbes used their contracts with cosmetic and perfume brands and other advertising agreements to estimate their earnings.

The rating includes only models that receive most of their income from working in the modelling business, and not from filming movies or having other sources of income.