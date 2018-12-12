Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball

Young men in smart military uniforms and ladies in ball gowns have been dancing and making an amazing atmosphere at the International Kremlin Cadet Ball.

The Russian Gostiny Dvor gathered nearly 1.5 thousand young guests on 11 December, holding the ball for the third year in a row.

The Russian Ministry of Defence was among the organizers supporting the 300-year-old tradition of ballroom dances. Military cadets from Russia, CIS member states, China, South Korea, Greece, and Austria took part in the ball.

Included in the ball's programme were 17 ballroom dances, including Polonaise, various waltzes, and also Pas de Gras, French and Moscow quadrille, mazurka, and polka.