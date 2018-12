Sputnik's weekly photo gallery shows you an unusual sight of what's been going on in different corners of the world during the past seven days.

From the launching of the Soyuz-FG and fuel protests in France to the costumed "March of the Devils" in Vienna and the military parade in Bucharest. Take a look at Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders, Santa Claus skiers and snowboarders, Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting a shoe factory in Wonsan.

Sputnik has collected the best pictures of the past week.