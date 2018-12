The World Architecture Festival has not only demonstrated all the global trends in real estate development but also showed the world the most original ideas in the field of architecture.

More than 500 projects from 57 countries participated in the festival before a jury of over 130 judges narrowed the list down to 12 overall winners.

This year's theme of the festival has touched on architectural identity. The World Architecture Festival was first held in Barcelona in 2008, celebrating projects around the world while raising important issues in the profession.