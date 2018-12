George Herbert Walker Bush, an American politician who served as the 41st President of the United States, passed away on November 30, 2018 at the age of 94.

During his tenure as the president, Bush oversaw the US invasion of Panama and the Gulf War, helped create the North American Free Trade Agreement, and witnessed monumental historic events like the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

He is currently considered to be the longest-lived president in American history, dying at the age of 94 years and 171 days.