Located in the Sundarbans Delta of the Bay of Bengal, already-small Ghoramara Island is now disappearing beneath the waves due to rising sea levels and erosion.

According to the local village elders, the island’s acreage has decreased by half during the past two decades.

This development led the island residents to ask the Indian government to help them relocate, as frequent flooding continues to inflict damage upon people’s homes and the farmland that sustains them.