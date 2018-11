The number of female pilots does not exceed five percent of the total number of individuals in this profession around the world.

At present, Russia has only 30 women pilots, while, for example, in the United States this number is about 2,000. Some 25,500 women are working as pilots worldwide.

The ability to make quick decisions, equanimity, resistance to stress and a technical mindset has been known to be a prerogative of men. Although modern women in no way lack the same skills as the so-called stronger sex.