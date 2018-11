The finals of the contests ‘Top Model of Russia’ and ‘Top Model PLUS’ display beauty in all its glorious forms, showcasing tall models and girls with outstanding figures.

Beautiful women from all over Russia have fought for the main 'top model' crown in incredible outfits from designer George Black, a participant in Russian Fashion Week.

The beauty pageant contestants have been able to demonstrate all their talents as well as enthusiasm for self-development, the desire for creativity and the realisation of their capabilities on the runway.