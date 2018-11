Shikotan is the largest island of the Lesser Kuril Chain – a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean which is part of Russia’s Kuril Islands.

With a population of about 2,800, the island also serves as base for a detachment of Russian border guards keeping watch over the country’s eastern reaches.

While Tokyo keeps insisting that the island belongs to Japan, Shikotan, like the rest of the Kuril Islands, remains a sovereign territory of Russia.