The Russian city of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia is divided by the Yenisei river into two parts: its left bank is in Western Siberia, and its right bank is in Eastern Siberia.

Winter has already arrived in Krasnoyarsk, with temperatures falling to —25 °C, frightening people that are not used to such cold weather.

Meanwhile, citizens of Krasnoyarsk are apparently enjoying the frost, starting a swimming season for the Russian tradition of conditioning themselves to the cold and walking without clothes on.