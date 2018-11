MAXIM magazine has published the voting results for the sexiest Russian woman in 2018. 100 representatives of Russian show business took part in the rating, with the winner participating for the first time and immediately climbing to the top.

Singers, actresses, models, TV hosts and video bloggers were included in the list of Russia's 100 sexiest women.

First place was taken by video blogger, stand-up comedian, and mother of two Natalya Krasnova.

The newcomer was closely followed by top-model Irina Shayk. Fourth place was taken by singer and actress Vera Brezhneva, outrun by blogger and TV host Anastasia Ivleeva.