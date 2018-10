October 29, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of a Soviet political organization known as the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League or, more commonly, as Komsomol.

Boasting a membership numbering in the hundreds of thousands, Komsomol played an important role, often helping the Soviet leadership to mobilize manpower for important construction and infrastructure projects.

The organization was officially abolished in September 1991, with its leadership decreeing that the organization should be transformed into a federation of independent youth groups.