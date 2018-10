The most important fashion event in South America, Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week will offer a total of 31 shows that will become the debut of four new labels.

The latest trends in bikini variations have been presented by the most beautiful models during a week of fashion shows in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

This year's show has been titled "Tran[sp]posicion" (Modification).

Brazilian designer Ronaldo Fraga, sisters Lilly and Renata Sarti have participated in the show, along with first-time presenters Piet, Cacete Company, Torino and Bobstore.