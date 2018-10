The majority of potential travelers today see traveling by train not as a means to an end, but rather as an unusual journey with unconventional tourist attraction.

There's something nostalgic and romantic about train travel, you can rest in a car or a restaurant, looking at beautiful scenery and astonishing views.

Trains are known to be the most friendly, comfortable and relaxing of any form of long-distance travel. New high-speed lines continue to open up across the world as they are almost always considered better than air travel.