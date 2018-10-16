Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times

Despite hard work and sometimes harsh conditions, these women manage to keep their charm, good nature and liveliness. To celebrate their work and improve their lives across the world, the United Nations has declared the International Day of Rural Women in mid-October. We pay them a tribute with our gallery.
From fishing villages in Vietnam and solar settlements in modern India to Soviet-era farms in central Russia — these women do their best, taking care of cows and chickens, planting gardens and harvesting crops, to provide food for the planet. Meet our amazing heroines in Sputnik's gallery.
