World Post Day is celebrated on October 9, on the day of the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was formed in 1874 in Switzerland.

The Russian Post has the largest branch network in the country with about 42 thousand post offices and unites one of the largest bodies of employees in Russia, with about 350 thousand postal workers in total.

Each year, the Russian Post receives about 2.5 billion letters and invoices (of which 1 billion are from government agencies) and processes about 365 million parcels.