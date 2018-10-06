Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage

Most people love to dance. Perhaps it's in our DNA, as the language of dance predates the written word and is known by all cultures. For some people, dancing is the meaning of life.

Politicians are just like us deep down inside, and sometimes they also want to shake it down or bust a move. Some are as skilled on stage as they are in front of a podium: as a young man, the King of Cambodia spent years as a dance instructor in Central Europe. However, sometimes the most gifted orators and seasoned statesmen end up looking ridiculous attempting to tango or do the twist. Nevertheless, their failure to transpose their usual grace and poise onto the dance floor somehow humanizes them.

Recently, UK Prime Minister Theresa May amused online audiences again by showing off her robot-style dancing skills.