More than 6,000 guests from over 70 countries will attend the economic forum, with leading energy industry companies coming from Austria, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Libya, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and France, among others.

The second annual Russian Energy Week (REW) opens in Moscow on October 3 and will be taking place in Manege until October 6.

The event was first held in 2017 and serves as a platform to demonstrate the prospects of Russia's fuel and energy industry and exploring the potential of international cooperation in the field. This forum is Russia's largest trade event dedicated to analyzing trends in the global fuel and energy sector.