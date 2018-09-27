Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives

A series of sculptures resembling human figures had been condemned by local Muslim authorities who claimed that the British artist depicted the bodies in a non-Islamic way.

To destroy the sculptures that adorned the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort in the Maldives, local police officers used pickaxes and other equipment.

The British artist Jason deCaires Taylor said in a email letter that he was "extremely shocked and heartbroken" when he learned that his art was destroyed in the Maldives.

The underwater sculptures in the Maldives were not Taylor's first project. In 2006, he completed his first underwater sculpture park in Grenada.