14:46 GMT +324 September 2018
    Photo

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan

    © AFP 2018 / Miguel Medina
    Models present creations for Etro fashion house during the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion shows in Milan, on September 21, 2018.

    Milan Fashion Week has been called the most luxurious event of its kind due to its list of participants, which not only include top models, but also household names in fashion such as Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, Gucci, Philipp Plein, DSquared2 and many others.

    While all roads may have once led to Rome, today Milan is the pulsing, vibrant heart of the world's fashion industry, with Italian designers wowing both traditional audiences in Europe and the Americas as well as hundreds of millions in far-away China and Japan. 

    Women's autumn/winter collections are usually shown every year in February-March, and spring/summer shows are held in September-October.

    The show has been held since 1979, and the Italian city now rivals Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, Paris and New York, setting trends and shattering expectations.

    models, fashion, Italy, Milan
    • Interior of the George Peabody Library in Baltimore.
      Last update: 19:30 23.09.2018
      19:30 23.09.2018

      Precious Knowledge: 12 Amazing Libraries That Make You Adore Their Beauty

      There are many libraries in the world today which can provide people with something unobtainable even in the digital era, and some of them are not just temples of knowledge, but also magnificent ancient places offering readers a glimpse into history.

      12
    • Bunny Cosplayer at Tokyo Game Show
      Last update: 18:28 22.09.2018
      18:28 22.09.2018

      Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show

      For the past several days, Japan has become a magnet for gamers from Asia and all over the world, as the Tokyo Game Show kicked off there on September 20. While gaming and electronics companies are going out of their way to market their latest releases, many guests have their own competition: putting on the most bizarre costumes and make-up.

      10
    • Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
      Last update: 18:00 21.09.2018
      18:00 21.09.2018

      This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21

      Sputnik has gathered the highlights of these week, which can be described anything but uneventful,from around the globe. Discover what has filled these seven days for people from the brightest metropolitan cities and most remote parts of the world in our gallery.

      30
    • Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
      Last update: 18:00 20.09.2018
      18:00 20.09.2018

      Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles

      Philippe Gillet is a 67-year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators in his home in western France near the city of Nantes.

      8

