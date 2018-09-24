Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan

Milan Fashion Week has been called the most luxurious event of its kind due to its list of participants, which not only include top models, but also household names in fashion such as Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, Gucci, Philipp Plein, DSquared2 and many others.

While all roads may have once led to Rome, today Milan is the pulsing, vibrant heart of the world's fashion industry, with Italian designers wowing both traditional audiences in Europe and the Americas as well as hundreds of millions in far-away China and Japan.

Women's autumn/winter collections are usually shown every year in February-March, and spring/summer shows are held in September-October.

The show has been held since 1979, and the Italian city now rivals Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, Paris and New York, setting trends and shattering expectations.