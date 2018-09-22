Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show

For the past several days, Japan has become a magnet for gamers from Asia and all over the world, as the Tokyo Game Show kicked off there on September 20. While gaming and electronics companies are going out of their way to market their latest releases, many guests have their own competition: putting on the most bizarre costumes and make-up.
The Tokyo Game Show, which has taken over a huge convention center in the suburbs of the Japanese capital over this weekend, is considered the main gaming event in Asia. Along with brand-new games and devices, it has brought together frenetic cosplayers. Check out our gallery to learn more!
