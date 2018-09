Philippe Gillet is a 67-year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators in his home in western France near the city of Nantes.

It took Philippe Gillet two decades to amass his impressive animal collection, which includes rattlesnakes, tarantulas, lizards and even alligators.

Most of the animals in Gillet’s care used to be pets that were either abandoned by their previous owners or donated to him.

According to the Frenchman, the locals aren’t afraid of his charges and even regularly pop by for coffee.