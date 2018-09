Moscow's first dog parade has taken place in Moscow in the park "Krasnaya Presnya," with more than a hundred owners with their four-legged pets taking part in it.

The dogs took part in different competitions, like "fashion parade," cynological freestyle and dog-frisbee.

Visitors, who have not yet acquired pets were able to participate in a seminar about dogs helping people at work and in life, and were also offered to adopt a pet from a shelter.