Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations

According to a recently published report from the World Tourism Organization, the growth of international tourism shows no signs of slowing down, as in 2017 experts counted 6.8% more arrivals than the year before.

First place in the rating of the most popular countries among tourists was taken by France (visited by 86.7 million people), while Spain (81.8 million) took second place, followed by the United States (75.9 million). The top five concluded with China (60.7 million) and Italy (58.3 million).

Experts also ranked the fastest growing tourist destinations, headed by Egypt (up 55.1%), followed by Togo (46.7%) and San Marino (31.1%).

Vietnam (29.1%) and Georgia (27.9%) took 4th and 5th places respectively.