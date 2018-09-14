This Week in Pictures: September 8-14

Browse this week's gallery compiled by Sputnik and see what happened around the world during the past seven days.

From beauty pageants, high-profile economic forums, large-scale joint military exercises, religious observances and sports events, to raging storms, tense protest rallies, military parades, film festivals and oath of allegiance ceremonies — this past week definitely was anything but uneventful.

Check out this gallery if you want to see what a man completely covered with bees looks like or what was going on during the largest military drill held by Russia in over 30 years.