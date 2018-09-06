Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival

Register
    • Actress and screenwriter Marta Pozzan at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Actress Bruna Marchesini at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers during the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Argentine actress Martina Gusman at the premiere of the The Creators movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Model Irina Shayk at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • French model Garyel Konsil at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Hungarian top model Barbara Palvin at the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's movie Suspiria at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Actress Mariana Esposito at the premiere of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Actress Bruna Marquezine at the premiere of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • The Brazilian model Isabelle Goulart on the red carpet of the premiere of the film Roma in the framework of the 75th Venice Film Festival.
    • Guests on the red carpet of the premiere of the film Van Gogh. At Eternity's Gate at the 75th Venice Film Festival.
    • Actress Paola Turani at the premiere of the film The Creators at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • British actress Gabriella Wild at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Actress Sarah Sampaio at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Model, designer Ana Moya Calzado at the premiere of the movie The Sisters Brothers at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Model Madisin Rian at the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's film Suspiria at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    • Actress Paz Vega on the red carpet of the premiere of the film Roma at the 75th Venice Film Festival.
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Actress and screenwriter Marta Pozzan at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice International Film Festival

    The 75th Venice International Film Festival has been organized by La Biennale di Venezia and is being held on the Lido di Venezia from August 29 to September 8, 2018. The festival guests are not only distinguished by their talent, but also by their appearance.

    The main aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in the spirit of freedom and dialogue.

    However, cinema has not been the only subject of heating discussions at this year's film festival. As always, a walk on the red carpet turns out to be an excellent occasion for beauties to brag about their outfits. Here we have a selection of photos of the most beautiful girls at the Venice International Film Festival.

    Tags:
    red carpet, celebrities, actress, models, film festival, Italy, Venice
    More photos

    • What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
      Last update: 18:45 04.09.2018
      18:45 04.09.2018

      What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores

      Roman Fedortsov, a commercial fisherman from the Russian city of Murmansk, took Instagram by storm as he continues to post photos of bizarre-looking creatures fished out from the depths of the sea.

      18
    • Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
      Last update: 12:44 02.09.2018
      12:44 02.09.2018

      Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal

      Lake Baikal is called the "Blue Eye of Siberia," "Sacred Sea" and "Diamond of the Planet" due to its uniqueness and being the largest fresh water lake by volume in the world. It is not only clean and transparent, but also contains so few minerals and salts that its water is virtually distilled.

      17
    • Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
      Last update: 13:40 01.09.2018
      13:40 01.09.2018

      Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon

      The Moscow International Automobile Salon is the largest Russian automobile exhibition and commenced on August 29 in the capital's exhibition complex Crocus Expo.

      15
    • This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
      Last update: 21:00 31.08.2018
      21:00 31.08.2018

      This Week in Pictures: August 25-31

      Masai tribesmen, French actor Vincent Cassel's wedding and Pope Francis laughing — the last seven days have given the world a lot to keep up with. Take a look at the most colorful pictures of this week.

      30

