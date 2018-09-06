Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival

The 75th Venice International Film Festival has been organized by La Biennale di Venezia and is being held on the Lido di Venezia from August 29 to September 8, 2018. The festival guests are not only distinguished by their talent, but also by their appearance.

The main aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in the spirit of freedom and dialogue.

However, cinema has not been the only subject of heating discussions at this year's film festival. As always, a walk on the red carpet turns out to be an excellent occasion for beauties to brag about their outfits. Here we have a selection of photos of the most beautiful girls at the Venice International Film Festival.