High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia

Speed-crazed lady drivers are bound to turn heads in the deeply conservative desert kingdom, which overturned the world's only ban on female motorists in June as part of a much-hyped liberalisation drive led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Rana Almimoni, 30, is a dedicated motor racing enthusiast from Saudi Arabia who is now taking full advantage of the lifting of the driving ban for women to show off her skills.

She now awaits permission from the Saudi government for women to obtain racing licenses so that she may participate in motor sport competitions.

Saudi Arabia officially repealed the driving ban for women on June 24 as per a decree signed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud several months earlier.