Roughly 600 hundred professional “tangueros” have performed throughout this year’s World Tango competitions in Buenos Aires, with the annual championship famously showcasing various dancing styles in a wealth of categories.

On August 22, a Russian duo, Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina, took home the first prize in the stage category of the 16th Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, in the salon category, the first prize will remain in Argentina, with Carla Rossi and Jose Luis Salvo securing their victory on August 21.