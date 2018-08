The Bird Photographer of the Year competition, which celebrates the artistry of bird photography and helps promote conservation by supporting the British Trust for Ornithology’s research, has finally unveiled the winners of this year’s contest.

The following gallery contains some of the best works submitted to the contest by photographers from all around the world.

According to the contest’s website, the awards presented to the winners and runners-up in each category included equipment, professional advice and clothing provided by the competition’s sponsors, as well as cash prizes.