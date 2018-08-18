Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018

Take a look at the world's highest paid actresses, as revealed by Forbes, in Sputnik's photo gallery.

Forbes reports that Scarlett Johansson earned $ 40.5 million in the period from June 2017 to June 2018 to become the world's highest-paid actress. A particularly profitable role for Johansson was the role of Natasha Romanova, the Russian spy from the “Avengers” series; Johansson is slated to star in her own Marvel superhero movie, Black Widow.

In 2017, first place was awarded to Oscar-winning "La La Land" star Emma Stone. She earned $26 million in a 12-month accounting period.