Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower

This year, the best dates for watching Perseid meteors entering Earth's atmosphere are between Saturday, August 11 and Monday, August 13, so you still have a chance to see them live.

The name Perseid came from a star constellation named Perseus, from which, if you look closely, these "falling stars" fly out. Although the phenomenon is called a "starfall," in reality the phenomenon is the result of Earth passing through a cloud of dust particles left behind by comet Swift-Tuttle. They reach Earth and burn in its atmosphere.

The Perseid meteor shower is an annual show, however, this year, it is special, as, according to forecasts of the International Meteor Organization, at least 100 meteors per hour will pass by the planet.

Sputnik offers you an opportunity to enjoy the space show captured on beautiful photos.