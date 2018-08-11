Discover New Worlds and Empires: Most Interesting Parks From Pole to Pole

From Harry Potter to Ferrari park: every person can find a place of their dreams. For example, the Ferrari park in Abu Dhabi offers not only attractions for young visitors but also Italian cuisine and shopping experiences.
If you still consider Disneyland to be the only thematic park, you should review your data. These photos present the most interesting thematic parks from all over the world. Some of them seemingly exist in parallel universes.
Fires in California, a peace rally in Japan and colorful sports events — the last seven days have given the world a lot to keep up with.
Take a look at photos from the finalists of the 2018 Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Contestants from South Africa and Spain have been named the winners of the 2018 Andrei Stenin Press Photo contest in the category Top News.
The main task of a cabin crew is to do its best to ensure that passengers on board are comfortable while at the same time monitoring the implementation of safety rules on the plane.
