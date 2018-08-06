Take a look at photos from the finalists of the 2018 Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest in Sputnik's photo gallery.

This year young photographers from around the world were able to compete in such categories as Top News (major events in the lives of individuals and nations aroung the globe), Sports (most memorable and dramatic sports events), My Planet (the main task in this category is to show everyday life in its timeless beauty and harmony) and Portrait. A Hero of Our Time.

The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in memory of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin. He was killed while on assignment in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014 after his car was shot at and burned on a highway. The photo contest aims to promote young photographers and attract public attention to photojournalism.