Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest

The winners of the Andrei Stenin photo contest were announced earlier today. Photographers from Belarus, Iraq, Spain, Israel and South Africa took home first place in the categories Top News, My Planet, Sports and Portrait.

The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in memory of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin. He was killed while on assignment in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014 after his car was shot at and burned on a highway. The photo contest aims to promote young photographers and attract public attention to photojournalism.