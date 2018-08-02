Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops

The Airborne Troops, or 'Vozdushno-desantnye voyska', literally 'Air-landing Forces', were formed in 1930 during the run-up to the Second World War. During WWII, the the Airborne Troops participated in many of the defining operations to free the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe from the Nazis, and took a particularly active role in the lightning-speed operation to capture Manchuria from Imperial Japan in August 1945. Today, the Russian Airborne Troops, known as the 'blue berets' for their distinctive headgear, have a reputation for being among the 'best of the best' troops in the Russian military.
