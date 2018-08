Contestants from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine have contended for the title of the most beautiful girl of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Although Georgia and Latvia are not members of the CIS, representatives of these countries were invited to the competition as special participants.

Tatiana Akulenko, a contestant from Ukraine, became the winner.

Asem Esengeldiyeva from Kazakhstan became first-runner up in the Miss CIS 2018 competition. Romella Tamaryan from Armenia was named second runner-up, while Victoria Volgina from Saratov, Russia, became the third runner-up.