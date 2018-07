Crews from 32 countries, including Vietnam, Armenia, Myanmar, Syria, Serbia, Iran and Russia take part in the competition at the 4th International Army Games this year.

The tank biathlon is a military discipline created by Russia's Defense Ministry to improve the skills of tank crews.

The 2018 International Army Games started on July 28 and came to a close on August 11. The annual military competition will be held at 24 training grounds in seven countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China and Russia. The program of the Games consists of 28 contests on the ground, air and at sea.