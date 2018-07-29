Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg

The best time to see St. Petersburg is in summer, especially so from the end of June until the beginning of July, during the famous "white nights."

A common belief among people is that the white nights are a period of time when the sun never sets.

In reality, the white nights are period of time during which natural illumination doesn't reach a very low level, i.e. night consists only of twilight.

White nights are not only a natural phenomenon, but a true symbol of St. Petersburg. At this time, various cultural events are held, some of which occur just at the time when the twilight covers the city. The peak of the white nights season falls on June 22.