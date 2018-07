A group of dauntless Egyptian ladies challenge the conservative norms of their country as they engage in a strenuous physical discipline known as parkour.

Under the guidance of coach Mohamed Omran, the ladies learn to climb obstacles, land properly after performing a jump and plot routes amid the apparently impassable urban jungle.

"Women are now training and more women are starting to come. As the sport spreads the acceptance of women training increases and it is not unusual for women to have a team and train," Omran told Reuters.

The women’s goal is to form the first professional Parkour team in Egypt.