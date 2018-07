The fifth classic car rally, initiated by the State Department Store (GUM) and the company Gorkyclassic started on July 22 in Moscow.

Some 133 cars of various Soviet brands created between 1930-1970 and numerous foreign models took part in the race along the city's streets.

The elegance and integrity of Soviet-era cars are complemented by the colorful outfits of stylish guests and rally participants.

A beautiful tradition was the start of the crews through Red Square at exactly noon against the backdrop of the Kremlin chimes.