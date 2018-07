The annual global competition for the most stunning and spectacular images of the universe, whether they are inspiring pictures of vast galaxies millions of light-years away, or just exciting images of the night sky close to home.

The 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest has nine main categories, Skyscapes, Aurorae, People and Space, Our Sun, Our Moon, Planets, Comets and Asteroids, Stars and Nebulae, Galaxies and Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year.

The winning images will be displayed in an annual exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London, starting from October 24, 2018.