July 17, 2018, marks a grim anniversary, as a century ago, the last ruler of the Russian Empire was shot dead together with his wife and children, their remains buried in an unmarked grave.

Nicholas Romanov, the last Russian tsar, was executed along with his wife, Empress Alexandra, his children and servants who refused to abandon their master, in the early hours of July 17, 1918, at the behest of the Ural Soviet of Workers' Deputies.

Their corpses were dumped in a nearby mine where they remained for the next 80 years until finally being reinterred in St. Petersburg in 1998.